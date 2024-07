GOVERNMENT AIMS TO significantly increase the number of Traveller and Roma young people remaining in school to sixth year and achieving a Leaving Certificate.

A target is to be set for government in the new Traveller and Roma Education strategy which is being brought to Cabinet this morning.

In the TOUGH START project, reporters from Noteworthy and The Journal delved into the uphill battle facing Traveller children in areas such as education.

The series revealed a lack of supports in school alongside systemic issues in the education system including reduced school days – with some children being permitted to attend for just 40 minutes – has had a detrimental impact on Traveller children in recent years.

The gap in education attainment between Travellers and the general population has long been highlighted by Traveller organisations. The last census in 2016 showed that 13% of Travellers were educated to an upper secondary school level or above, but this was over 70% in the general population.

Numerous advocates told Noteworthy and TheJournal project of the bleak outlook held by young people who observe their peers facing discrimination when later trying to get a job.

This was reflected in the EU Roma and Travellers Survey 2019 which found that 70% of young Irish Travellers (aged 16-24) were not in employment, education or training. This was the highest of all groups across the six countries surveyed and almost seven times more than young Irish people generally (11%).

In addition, the TOUGH START series revealed some Traveller children said their schools did not send work home and they were unable to participate in online classes as they had no internet access.

Over 60 children on one halting site in Munster received no digital supports such as tablets and laptops during Covid, while both Traveller children and adults reported experiencing discrimination in school with teachers having low expectation of them and treating them differently.

The government has acknowledged that Traveller and Roma young people’s educational outcomes remain lower than the general population.

The development of the six-year strategy to improve outcomes was a commitment in the Programme for Government.

The strategy has been devised in conjunction with the Department of Children, Equality and Integration and the Department of Further and Higher Education, and significant consultation with Traveller and Roma children, parents and representative groups has been carried out.