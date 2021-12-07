Gardaí renew appeal on 21st anniversary of Trevor Deely's disappearance

Members of the Deely family at a vigil to mark the 20th anniversary of Trevor's disappearance last December.

TODAY MARKS THE 21st anniversary of the disappearance of Trevor Deely, who went missing after attending a Christmas party with work colleagues on 7 December 2000.

Gardaí today renewed their appeal for information regarding the unsolved case, noting that “all information, no matter how small or insignificant, may assist the investigation.”

Trevor was 22-years-old when he disappeared in the early hours of 8 December.

After attending the work Christmas party at the Hilton Hotel in Dublin 2, Trevor went to Buck Whaley’s on Leeson Street. He left the nightclub between 2.30am and 3.25am.

The weather that night was extremely wet and a taxi strike was taking place.

After the nightclub, Trevor called to his place of work at Bank of Ireland, Asset Management Offices, Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin 2.

CCTV footage at 3.35am shows an unknown male conversing with Trevor at the back gate of the entrance to the office. This man has never been identified.

Trevor was last sighted on CCTV passing the Bank of Ireland ATM on Haddington Road at 4.14am. 31 seconds later a man was captured on CCTV walking in the same direction as Trevor.

The garda investigation continues to focus on trying to establish the identity of the man, who was dressed in dark clothing, pictured talking to Trevor at the rear entrance of his work place on Wilton Terrace.

Gardaí believe this is the same man who can later be seen walking a short distance behind Trevor in CCTV footage at the Bank of Ireland ATM on Haddington Road.

A Crimestoppers €100,000 reward is still active and available to anyone who comes forward with information that assists in locating Trevor or provides significant progress in the case.

Speaking on the 20th anniversary of Trevor’s disappearance last year, Trevor’s sister Michele said the family is “desperate to find Trevor.”

We are still stuck in the same place of not knowing anything beyond his last confirmed sighting at the top of Haddington Road. The pain of not knowing where Trevor is, is getting more and more difficult to bear. Please help us. All we want to know is, where is Trevor?

In August 2017, gardaí launched a search at a wooded area in Chapelizod. Although a gun was discovered at the site, no human remains were found and investigators have been reluctant to link the firearm to the young man’s disappearance.

The search was called off in September that year and gardaí said they had not found anything at the site that would assist them in helping to locate Trevor.

Trevor was 6 foot 1 inch tall with a slim build. He had short red/brown hair, a fair complexion and was last sighted wearing a mustard and brown checked shirt, beige/grey corduroy flared trousers, dark deck shoes with white stripes, a green padded jacket and was carrying a large, dark blue umbrella with white ACC Bank lettering.

An Garda Síochána appeals to anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant they may believe it to be, to contact the incident room at Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 6669000, Crimestoppers 1800 250 025, or any Garda station.