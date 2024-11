THE TRIAL OF a man charged with throwing acid in the face of a champion pool player, four years ago, has got underway this morning at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court.

A jury of seven women and five men was sworn in yesterday to hear the case of John Cross, (35), with an address at St Lawrence Park, Garryowen, Limerick.

Mr Cross has pleaded not guilty to one count of intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Ian Pickford, whom the court heard was previously capped as a pool player for Ireland.

Judge Colin Daly said the case is likely to last at least one week.

The jury heard that the alleged acid attack occurred at a party at Mr Cross’s house, on June 14, 2020.

Prosecuting barrister, John O’Sullivan BL, told the jury: “It is alleged by the prosecution that the accused threw a substance into the face of the alleged injured party, it is alleged it was a substance of a dangerous nature, some type of acid.”

Mr O’Sullivan told the jury: “It was as a result of this alleged acid attack that the injured party suffered very severe burn type injuries and damage to his eyesight”.

Mr O’Sullivan added that Mr Pickford also “suffered permanent scaring as a result of this alleged acid attack”.

The court was told that Mr Pickford is aged in his early 20s and originally the Garryowen area but residing in another part of Limerick.

“The injured party has played pool competitively and was a Limerick intermediate champion and he played for Ireland at junior level.

Mr Pickford was accompanied in court by his parents and he is expected to give a first-hand account in the witness box of the alleged acid attack.

A number of witnesses from the medical profession are also due to give evidence in the trial, which it was heard is expected to last for at least one week.