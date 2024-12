THE TRIAL OF a man accused of seriously assaulting a care worker and attempting to murder three school children at Parnell Square in Dublin last year has been postponed as lawyers await a report from a neuropsychologist.

The trial of Riad Bouchaker (50), of no fixed abode, had been provisionally listed for 13 January, but that date has been vacated following an application by his lawyers.

A senior counsel for Bouchaker today presented Justice Paul McDermott at the Central Criminal Court with documents that he said “set out the complexity” of the work required of the neuropsychologist.

He said it will take until at least the end of February.

Justice McDermott adjourned the matter to February 26 for an update.

Bouchaker is charged with the attempted murder of two female children and one male child. He is also charged with assault causing serious harm to a care worker and possession or production of a knife.

The incident occurred outside a school on the afternoon of November 23rd 2023.