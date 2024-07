TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to a mother and son from Co Mayo who were killed in a fatal road collision in Pakistan.

Noreen Shafiq and her son Umar died after the car they were in collided with a bus on Thursday in the Faisalabad district of the province of Punjab.

Three other family members were injured in the collision.

Speaking to The Journal, Fine Gael councillor Michael Burke described the incident as “a tragedy”.

He said the family has lived in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo for 15 years.

“I have met members of the community and they’re absolutely in shock. It’s such a horrendous thing to happen for people who went off on holidays,” Burke said.

“For the children that went to school with him, I know they’re very, very upset about the whole situation,” he said.

Ballinrobe Town AFC have also paid tribute to Noreen and Umar, who was aged his late teens, in a statement shared on social media.

“It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of our club member Umar Shafiq and his mother Noreen in a tragic accident while on a family holiday in Pakistan,” the club said.

“We are absolutely heartbroken for the entire Shafiq family and friends as well as all Umar’s teammates and coaches who held Umar in such high regard.”

The club said Umar was an “outstanding goalkeeper” who represented the club from U10s to senior level, and also played for his county.

“We will miss our great friend who was always so enthusiastic, upbeat and an absolute pleasure to be around. Umar, we will never forget you.”

The club said it was working with the family, along with Ballinrobe Community School, to look at “how we as a community can pay our respects in due course and will share information as and when we can”.

“We would ask everybody to respect the privacy of the Shafiq family at such a difficult time.”

The Mayo League Management committee also expressed its condolences to Umar’s family, his teammates and everyone involved with Ballinrobe Town.

The committee said the club’s games have been postponed this weekend as a mark of respect.