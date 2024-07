TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to comedian and actor Bob Newhart, who passed away at the age of 94 yesterday morning following a series of short illnesses.

Newhart, who would be perhaps best known to younger generations through his role as Papa Elf in Will Ferrell’s classic Christmas film Elf, held roles in sitcom The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, The Bob Newhart Show, Newhart, and Desperate Housewives, among many others.

He had received three Grammy Awards, an Emmy and a Golden Globe award across his career.

He lost his wife Ginnie Newhart, whom he had married in 1963, in April of 2023 after her battle with illness. They had just celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Jamie Lee Curtis, US President Joe Biden, director Judd Apatow and Conan O’Brien were among those to pay tribute to the American comedian and actor. Alec Baldwin, Paul Feig, Mark Hamill also issued their condolences publicly.

Bill Prady, co-creator of the Big Bang Theory in which Newhart guest-starred, said that it is “hard to explain” how important Newhart was to every comedian and comedy writer who came after him.

“Working with him ever so briefly was one of the greatest joys and honours of my life.”

Today, we mourn the loss of Bob Newhart, a comedy legend and beloved performer who kept Americans laughing for decades.



Today, he was reunited with his wife Ginnie. My thoughts are with his children and grandchildren, and all those whose days were brightened by his work. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 19, 2024

"Bob Newhart’s groundbreaking work in stand-up and television – and his beloved deadpan delivery – have left an indelible mark on the art form of comedy and will be treasured by comedy fans for generations to come. We are proud to celebrate and preserve his extraordinary work at… pic.twitter.com/O2MVJrgQuy — National Comedy Center (@NtlComedyCenter) July 18, 2024

In a post on X, Judd Apatow described Newhart as the “kindest most hilarious man”. They had previously worked together when Apatow had made a short documentary on his friendship with Don Rickles.

“I was so lucky to get to spend that time with my hero,” he said. “His brilliant comedy and gentle spirit made everyone he encountered so happy.”

He is survived by his four children, Courtney, Timothy, Robert and Jennifer, and his ten grandchildren.