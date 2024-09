TRIBUTES ARE BEING paid to a County Dublin man who lost his life in an accident in County Roscommon on Sunday.

The man in his 50s was found dead at around 2am on Sunday September 15th at Cloonchambers, Castlerea, County Roscommon. He has been named locally as Marcus Phelan who is originally from Courtown in Wexford but had resided at Churchtown in Dublin for a number of years.

Locals said “he was a very quiet man who loved the west of Ireland”. Another said he was “Such a lovely person who loved to stop for the chat. Will miss him in Cloonchambers”.

Mr Phelan worked at Trinity College Dublin and also worked for the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

One colleague wrote ‘’He was a wonderful young man and always full of helpful information. He was a great friend and colleague to us in Anatomy over many years. He was happy to share photos and stories of holidays with his beautiful wife and children. Thinking of his Family at this very difficult time. It is such sad and shocking news. Marcus’s bright smile and spirit will live on in his lovely family and in our memories. May his gentle soul rest in peace’’

It is understood that Mr Phelan visited Castlerea a lot, as he bought a holiday home in Cloonchambers on the outskirts of the town.

His body was taken to Roscommon University Hospital, and a postmortem examination took place on Monday. It is understood gardaí do not believe his death was suspicious.

They are satisfied no other vehicle was involved, as the only damage to his bike was minor damage to the handlebars which they say is likely due to a fall. They believe Mr Phelan may have suffered a medical event and then fell off the bike.

Mr Phelan is survived by his Catriona and Children Liam, Anna, Emily and Ayla and parents Pat and Anne.

A Quaker Meeting for Worship to give thanks for the life of Marcus will be held in Churchtown Friends Meeting House, 82, Lwr. Churchtown Road, (D14 F620) at 2pm on Thursday (September 19). Family flowers only. Burial private.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Castlerea area from 12 a.m.(midnight) to 2 a.m. on Sunday, September 15th are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 9621 630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.