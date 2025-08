TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to a ‘’highly respected man’’ who died following an incident at a residential property in Waterford City on Friday.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of an incident at a residential property in St Catherine’s Grange shortly after 2pm on Friday afternoon.

A male in his 70s was discovered at the scene with injuries and in an unresponsive condition.

He has been named locally as Pat Fitzgerald (74) who was a native of the city.

Mr Fitzgerald who was a widower was transported to University Hospital Waterford for treatment and was pronounced deceased on Sunday, 3 August 2025.

He was well-known in Waterford city and worked in Waterford Glass as a glass blower for a number of years. He was also heavily involved with the Unite Trade Union at Waterford glass and was involved in several negotiations on behalf of workers.

Local councillor Donal Barry who was a former colleague of Pat Fitzgerald at Waterford Glass said he ’”was a highly respected man and a great trade unionist’’ and offered his condolences to the family’”.

One local said: “Heartbroken to hear this sad news poor Pat a lovely man condolences to all he’s family friends and grandchildren rest in peace Pat.”

Mr Fitzgerald was also a former branch chairman of Unite, when Waterford Crystal workers occupied the plant.

The sit-in began on 30 January, 2009, after the company’s receiver shut down manufacturing after running out of cash. The sit-in lasted close to two months and ended after workers agreed to split a payment of €10 million.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene during the incident and subsequently detained at a Garda station within the Waterford-Kilkenny Division under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was later charged in relation to the investigation and appeared before Waterford District Court on Sunday, 3rd August 2025.

The local Coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be carried out. A technical and forensic examination at the scene has been completed.

A Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) is leading the investigation and a Family Liaison Officer (FLO) is providing support to the deceased’s family. An incident room has been established at Waterford Garda Station .Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station 051 305 300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.