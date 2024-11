TRIBUTE HAVE BEEN piad to Ryan Glenn and Gordy Galbraith, who lost their lives in a car crash in Co Donegal on Friday night.

A woman and a man, both in their 70s, who were in the other car were are being treated for serious injuries in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Another woman in her 30s was also treated in hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Those who knew the deceased have posted personal tributes to their loved ones online.

The partner of the late Ryan Glenn, Stephanie Farmer, said: “Aw my heart is shattered. My boy is gone and never coming back.”

Ryan was with his friend Gordy Galbraith when both were killed in the crash.

Tributes are also being paid to Galbraith, who was a talented footballer with Northern Ireland Intermediate side Dergview FC.

A Facebook post by the club said: “The Club would like to extend its deepest sympathies to the Galbraith family on the tragic death of Gordy and to the Glenn family on the death of Ryan.

“Gordy was a past player of the club at both youth and senior level and his two sons are currently playing with our Youth Academy. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the others involved in the accident.”

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash on the N15 road at Liscooley, in what were relatively good conditions on a straight section of road.

The crash occurred at about 10pm on Friday night.

The deaths on Friday evening brings to sixteen the number of people killed on Donegal’s roads so far this year compared to ten for all of last year.