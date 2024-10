TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to Richard Quirke, who passed away “peacefully” on Tuesday at age of 77.

Mr Quirke was the owner of Dr Quirkey’s Good Time Emporium, a well-known casino that has a number of venues in Dublin. Its most famous venue is its flagship casino in Phibsborough.

Its two sister venues, Dr. Quirkey’s Good Time Emporium and the Carlton Casino Club, are both situated on O’Connell Street.

A former garda, Mr Quirke opened the flagship casino in Phibsborough in 1976. Over the years, he became one of the most well-known men in the business, and set up the two sister venues in Dublin.

His son, Andrew Quirke, portrayed both characters of Damo and Ivor in a RTÉ comedy series titled for the characters in 2013. His other son, Wesley, is married to former Miss World Rosanna Davison.

Mr Quirke is remembered by his wife Ann, sons, grandchildren, friends and extended family.

His Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday morning, October 12th 2024, at 11am in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock followed by interment in Kilternan Cemetery Park, Kilternan, Dublin 18.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the parish webcam.