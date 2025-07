TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to a young Co Waterford cyclist who died suddenly in France.

Tomás Walsh, a member of the Comeragh Cycling Club, has been fondly remembered by his friends in the cycling community across the country.

Tómas was in France to see today’s Tour de France stage finish on Mount Ventoux.

It’s understood that he was electrocuted in a Paris Metro station on Monday morning.

In a statement, Comeragh Cycling Club said it is “shattered by the news” and extended its “sincerest condolences to all his family and friends”.

Tomás has been described as a super kids both off and on the bike and as a credit to his parents.

Condolences have been paid to the young cyclist from far and wide.

A colleague of Tomás said he had the privilege of racing against him during underage years, and also hosting him at the Ras Mumhan a few years ago.

Another person described him as a “lovely young man”.

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

-With additional reporting from Diarmuid Pepper