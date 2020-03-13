This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 13 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trócaire cancels all public outreach activities during its Lenten Appeal

The charity is still accepting donations online or by phone.

By Sean Murray Friday 13 Mar 2020, 2:13 PM
1 hour ago 2,627 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5045282
Bertita Zuniga Caceres, with a mural of her mother behind, at the launch of Trocaire's Lenten Appeal this year.
Image: Mark Stedman
Bertita Zuniga Caceres, with a mural of her mother behind, at the launch of Trocaire's Lenten Appeal this year.
Bertita Zuniga Caceres, with a mural of her mother behind, at the launch of Trocaire's Lenten Appeal this year.
Image: Mark Stedman

CHARITY TRÓCAIRE HAS said it is cancelling all of its public outreach activities during its annual Lenten Appeal.

Despite it being a “vital” time of year for the charity, it said it is the “responsible” decision amid the current Covid-19 outbreak.

It follows similar action from other charities in cancelling activities, such as the Irish Cancer Society which earlier this week said it would take a financial hit as its annual Daffodil Day fundraising event was being called off.

Trócaire said that coronavirus has been identified in five of the countries it currently walks in. All of these countries have lower infection rates than the island of Ireland.

At the time of writing, there have been 70 confirmed cases in the Republic of Ireland and 20 in Northern Ireland

Charity CEO Caoimhe de Barra said: “Each year, our teams travel all over Ireland, north and south, throughout Lent to deliver talks, exhibitions and other events aimed at highlighting our campaign and raising the funds needed to help millions of people around the world.

This is a vital time of year for Trócaire’s fundraising, but the safety of our supporters, volunteers and staff comes first.
This pandemic has highlighted the importance of global solidarity. Here in Ireland, north and south, we all need to focus on protecting those who are most vulnerable – the elderly and those with underlying health issues. Globally, we need to support people whose health is already at risk – men, women and children – due to the pressures of poverty and conflict.

She added that people can still donate to Trócaire online or by phone.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie