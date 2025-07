A MAN IN his 70s has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision.

The collision occurred at approximately 5am yesterday morning in Ballinderry, Enfield, Co Meath.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the man, who was driving a truck, was pronounced deceased. No other injuries were reported.

His body was removed from the scene to hospital for a post mortem examination. Gardaí are appealing for witness to the collision to contact them.

The road was closed for a technical examination but has since reopened.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 4.30am and 5.30am on the morning of Thursday 10th July 2025, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” a garda statement said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on (046) 948 1540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”