Monday 28 December 2020
Trump administration appeals court ruling that blocked its attempted TikTok ban

US officials claim that the Chinese-owned app is a national security threat.

By AFP Monday 28 Dec 2020, 8:47 PM
43 minutes ago 2,949 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5312115
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION has appealed a federal court ruling that has allowed TikTok to keep operating in the United States.

The Justice Department today filed the appeal seeking to enforce an attempt to ban TikTok by US President Donald Trump.

The outgoing president has argued that the app’s Chinese parent company may use TikTok for espionage and to spread disinformation.

But his administration’s attempt to ban the popular social media platform from US app stores was rejected earlier this month by US District Judge Carl Nichols and in a parallel case filed in Pennsylvania.

Nichols said TikTok’s lawyers had demonstrated that the Commerce Department likely overstepped its authority by seeking to ban the popular social media app and “acted in an arbitrary and capricious manner by failing to consider obvious alternatives”.

The White House claims TikTok is a national security risk because of potential links to the Beijing government through its Chinese owner ByteDance.

Trump’s order said the action was necessary to “protect our national security” and claimed the personal data of TikTok users could be used by Beijing.

TikTok has repeatedly defended itself against allegations of data transfers to the Chinese government, saying it stores user information on servers in the United States and Singapore.

TikTok has a further fight on its hands over a 14 August executive order from Trump to force ByteDance to sell its US operations to an American buyer.

© Agence France-Presse

