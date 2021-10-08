#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Friday 8 October 2021
Advertisement

Trump hotel lost more than $70 million during presidency, forcing reprieve from bank

The Trump Organisation also had to inject $27 million from other parts of its business to help the hotel.

By Press Association Friday 8 Oct 2021, 5:03 PM
7 minutes ago 866 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5569226
Donald Trump
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

DONALD TRUMP’S COMPANY lost more than $70 million operating his Washington hotel during his presidency, forcing him at one point to get a reprieve from a major bank on payments on a loan, according to documents released by a congressional committee investigating his business.

The Trump Organisation also had to inject $27 million from other parts of its business to help the hotel, according to documents released by the House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform.

The committee said financial statements it obtained show the losses came despite an estimated $3.7 million in payments from foreign governments, business that government ethics experts say Trump should have refused because it posed conflicts of interest with his role as president.

The first public disclosure of audited financial statements from the hotel show steep losses despite brisk business while he was in office from lobbyists, businesses and Republican groups.

The loan delay by Deutsche Bank to the president was an “undisclosed preferential treatment” that should have been reported by Trump because the bank has substantial business in the US, the committee said in a letter to the General Services Administration, the federal agency overseeing the hotel.

The hotel is leased by the federal government to the Trump Organisation.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The documents … raise new and troubling questions about former president Trump’s lease with GSA and the agency’s ability to manage the former president’s conflicts of interest during his term in office when he was effectively on both sides of the contract, as landlord and tenant,” said the committee, overseen by Democrat Carolyn Maloney.

Trump’s company has been trying to sell the 263-room hotel since autumn 2019 but has struggled to find buyers.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie