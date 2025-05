DONALD TRUMP HAS touched down in Doha in Qatar for the second day of his four-day Middle East tour, the first foreign excursion of his second US Presidential term.

The tiny Gulf country pampered the US President upon his arrival, lining his procession from the airport with members of the Royal Family and horse-mounted soldiers as he made his way to meet Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

His lavish trip has been clouded by controversy over accusations of corruption over the gifting of a luxury aircraft by the Qatari royal family, which Trump has said he will accept and keep for himself for personal use following his Presidency.

Members of the Qatari Royal Family lined Trump's possession to meet the country's Emir. Alamy Alamy

The move raises huge constitutional and ethical questions – as well as security concerns about using an aircraft donated by a foreign power as the ultra-sensitive Air Force One. US justice department officials will probe the decision, it has been announced.

Advertisement

Qatar, an oil-rich nation in the Middle East, is home to a major regional US air base and served as a mediator between Israel and Hamas on ending the devastating retaliatory offensive on Gaza by the Israeli military.

The visit to Qatar comes just days after Washington negotiated directly with Hamas to secure the release of a hostage with US citizenship, Edan Alexander. Trump’s four-day tour does not include a visit to Israel, of which the US is its closest ally.

Qatar, an oil-rich nation in the Middle East, is home to a major regional US air base. Alamy Alamy

Securing the future of positive relations between the US and the Gulf nations is a priority of the trip, Trump has said, adding that he will engage with Israel on another occasion. He has also repeated his decision to bypass ths US’ traditional western allies.

Eight years ago, Trump also chose Saudi Arabia for his first overseas trip as president – when he memorably posed with a glowing orb and participated in a sword dance. A multi-billion dollar investment deal was agreed with the country yesterday.

Trump is set to finish his tour of the Gulf with a final stop in Abu Dhabi later in the week.

Includes reporting from © AFP 2025