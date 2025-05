US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump is set to accept a luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet as a gift from the ruling family of Qatar during his trip to the Middle East this coming week – and American officials say it could be converted into a potential presidential aircraft.

The Qatari government said a final decision had not been made.

However, Trump defended the idea of the US President accepting such a valuable gift from a foreign government as a fiscally shrewd move for the country.

“So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane,” Trump posted on Truth Social last night. “Anybody can do that!”

He called the Democrats “world class losers”.

ABC News reported that the gift had been intended to be announced later in the week when Trump visits Qatar, but that he would not receive it until later on.

The news organisation said it understands that Trump will use the aircraft as his presidential plane until shortly before he leaves office in January 2029, when ownership will be transferred to the foundation overseeing his yet-to-be-built presidential library.

US Senator for Vermont, Bernie Sanders, wrote on X: “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but NO, Donald Trump cannot accept a $400 million flying palace from the royal family of Qatar. Not only is this farcically corrupt, it is blatantly unconstitutional.

“Congress must not allow this over-the-top kleptocracy to proceed.”

Meanwhile, administration officials, anticipating ethics concerns, have prepared an analysis arguing that accepting the plane would be legal, according to ABC.

Includes reporting by Press Association