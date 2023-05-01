Donald Trump in Scotland today ahead of Doonbeg visit

FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump is due to arrive in Scotland as he visits his golf courses in the country ahead of a visit to his course in Ireland.

He is expected to land in Aberdeen this moning, saying on Truth Social – the social media platform he owns – that he will be opening a “spectacular” second course at the controversial Menie Estate in the north-east of the country.

Following his time in Scotland, he will head to his course in Doonbeg in Co Clare.

The tycoon’s trip to Scotland and Ireland comes as he contests legal action in his native New York over a rape allegation and his business practices.

Trump is accused of sexually assaulting writer E Jean Carroll in a changing room at the luxury Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s.

told a US civil trial that an alleged sexual assault by Donald Trump three decades ago left her feeling “ashamed” and unable to have romantic relationships.

He has also pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records to hide damaging information ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Despite the visit, Trump, who is running for the White House again in 2024 and is seen by many as the presumptive Republican nominee, said his campaign is “on my mind”, stressing that a victory for him would make America “greater than ever before”.

“Will be leaving for Scotland & Ireland soon in order to see and inspect my great properties there,” he wrote.

“The golf courses and hotels are among the greatest in the world – Turnberry and Aberdeen, in Scotland, and Doonbeg, in Ireland.

“Will be meeting with many wonderful friends, and cutting a ribbon for a new and spectacular second course in Aberdeen.

“Very exciting despite the fact that it is ‘make America great again’ that is on my mind, in fact, America will be greater than ever before.”

Trump had previously spent two days at his Turnberry course while in office in 2018, meeting Theresa May and the Queen during the visit.

Asked last week if he will meet Trump, who has made controversial statements about Muslims in the past, First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “I would find it difficult, I have to say, to meet with him without raising the significance of concerns I have of the remarks that he’s made in the past.”