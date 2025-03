DONALD TRUMP HAS carried on an annual tradition, declaring March as Irish American Heritage Month in the US.

It’s a tradition dating back to 1991 for a country where almost 10% of the population – or 31.5 million – claim some form of Irish ancestry.

With a ‘Gulf of America’ map on display behind him in the Oval Office, Trump expressed fondness for the Irish as he gave the declaration his official approval – crediting them with helping to put him back in the White House.

“They’re a great people,” Trump said, “And they voted for me in heavy numbers so I like them even more.

“You have to like them. You know, you’re not supposed to but you have to like them,” he added.

Next Wednesday, 12 March, Taoiseach Micheál Martin will travel to the US where he will visit Donald Trump at the White House to mark St Patrick’s Day.

It’s part of its own long tradition of previous Taoisigh who have travelled to the US on 17 March – except for during 2022 when Martin tested positive for Covid-19 – and give the US President a bowl of shamrock.

Strained ties between the EU and Trump’s administration have heightened fears that this year’s visit could be trickier than most, but today’s minor tradition looks to have passed by without issue.