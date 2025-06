AN ANGRY DONALD Trump has berated Iran and Israel for violating a ceasefire deal, saying that the two rival states “don’t know what the fuck they’re doing”.

“We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the fuck they’re doing, do you understand that?” the US president told reporters at the White House, hours after he had said a ceasefire between the two arch-foes had taken effect.

Advertisement

Trump added that he was “really unhappy” with Israel in particular, who he said “unloaded” bombs right after the ceasefire was agreed.

This morning, Israel accused Iran of violating the agreement just hours after it came into effect.

The country’s defence minister Israel Katz said the military detected missiles launched from Iran and confirmed he had ordered the army to launch “powerful strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran”. Iran denied the violation.