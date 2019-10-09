Johnson urges Trump to drop immunity for US diplomat's wife after fatal crash

UK PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has spoken to US President Donald Trump to ask him to “reconsider” granting immunity to an American diplomat’s wife who is a suspect in relation to a fatal road crash.

Downing Street said Johnson spoke with Trump over the phone this evening, during the call the two leaders discussed the death of Harry Dunn who died after his motorbike collided with a car last month.

“The Prime Minister urged the President to reconsider the US position so the individual involved can return to the UK, cooperate with police and allow Harry’s family to receive justice,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

The President said he was fully aware of the case and deeply saddened by what has happened, and he expressed his condolences to Harry’s parents.

“The leaders agreed to work together to find a way forward as soon as possible,” the statement read.

Police in Northamptonshire said the 19-year-old died after his motorbike collided with a car close to RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire, a military base used by the US Air Force.

Police have said the woman allegedly involved in the accident had left the UK, despite telling officers she did not plan to do so.

The suspect, 42-year-old Anne Sacoolas, reportedly married to a US intelligence official, was granted diplomatic immunity following the crash.

The US embassy confirmed the incident had involved a vehicle driven by the spouse of a US diplomat assigned to UK who had departed the country, adding that diplomatic immunity was “rarely waived”.

Spokesman Radd Seiger for the family of Harry Dunn, flanked by mother Charlotte Charles and father Tim Dunn, speaking to the media after leaving the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab met Harry’s mother Charlotte Charles and father Tim Dunn on this afternoon after having talks with US Ambassador Woody Johnson on Tuesday.

Speaking after the meeting, Harry’s mother told reporters she felt “let down by both governments”.

Charles told reporters: “I can’t really see the point as to why we were invited to see Dominic Raab. We are no further forward than where we were this time last week.

Part of me is feeling like it was just a publicity stunt on the UK Government side to show they are trying to help.

Speaking after the meeting, Raab said he shared the “frustration” felt by the family and vowed to continue to “press the US authorities” into co-operating with the UK investigation.

“They have lost their son and the justice process is not being allowed to properly run its course.

“The Prime Minister has spoken to President Trump this evening about the case and made clear that what has happened is not acceptable.

“We are continuing to press the US authorities for their co-operation to ensure the police can pursue this case unimpeded and to allow Harry’s family to get justice.”

The family’s lawyer and spokesman Radd Seiger said the family would be willing to talk with Mr Trump about the issue and confirmed they plan to travel to the States.

“Meet us. Let’s have a chat. Nobody wants to litigate,” he said.

Additional reporting from PA