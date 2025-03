ROSIE O’DONNELL HAS praised the Taoiseach in an online poem for his handling of his White House meeting with Donald Trump yesterday.

The American comedian, who has been engaged in a well-publicised feud with Trump for almost 20 years, announced on Tuesday that she moved to Ireland a week before he took office in January.

The battle lines were drawn between the pair in 2006 when O’Donnell, the former host of US daytime talk show The View, attacked Trump’s history of infidelity, to which he responded by calling her a “real loser”.

Ten years later, Trump fielded a question from moderator Megyn Kelly about his previous labelling of women as “fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals” during a Republican Primary debate ahead of the Presidential Election that year.

Rosie O'Donnell Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

He responded with “only Rosie O’Donnell”, in addition to a slew of other insults directed at her including “slob” and “degenerate”.

In a post on her Substack page – which is written in the form of a poem – O’Donnell today commended Taoiseach Micheál Martin for “doing Ireland proud” in how he carried himself at the sit-down meeting with the US President on Wednesday.

“The president of the United States met with leader [Micheál] Martin doing Ireland proud as he withstood the insults,” she wrote.

O’Donnell took on a more combative tone inspired by comments Trump made during the meeting with Martin in which the President referenced O’Donnell herself, claiming Martin is “better off not knowing” her.

She wrote: “This orange human is this the best we have America. Russian asset – traitor – spy.

Donald Trump speaking in 2015 Shutterstock Shutterstock

“The time is now. It may be too late. The world is rooting for the United States of America to resist this coup, to fight for [our] country, to prevent WW3, to lead with dignity.”

She has reportedly relocated to Dublin with her 12-year-old daughter, but it has not yet been revealed exactly where in the capital she is living.

O’Donnell claims that she is in the process of applying for Irish citizenship for which she qualifies through her grandparents.