#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 19 May 2021
Advertisement

New York attorney general says Trump probe is now criminal

It follows the expansion of what had previously been a civil probe into the Trump Organisation.

By Press Association Wednesday 19 May 2021, 6:58 AM
54 minutes ago 8,269 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5441143
Former US President Donald Trump
Image: PA Images
Former US President Donald Trump
Former US President Donald Trump
Image: PA Images

THE NEW YORK attorney general’s office says it is now conducting a criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s business empire after expanding what had previously been a civil probe.

“We have informed the Trump Organisation that our investigation into the company is no longer purely civil in nature,” Fabien Levy, a spokesman for attorney general Letitia James, said in a statement.

“We are now actively investigating the Trump Organisation in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA (district attorney).”

James’s investigators are working with the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which has been conducting a criminal investigation into the former US president and his company, the Trump Organisation, for two years. James and district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr are Democrats.

No explanation was given by James’s office as to what prompted the change in its approach to the investigation or why it chose to announce it publicly.

James’s disclosure of a widening investigation is not necessarily an indication that she is planning to bring criminal charges.

2.59604255 New York State Attorney General Letitia James Source: Kathy Willens/AP/PA Images

Her office’s civil investigation and Vance’s criminal probe had overlapped in some areas, including examining whether Trump or his businesses manipulated the value of assets — inflating them in some cases and minimising them in others — to gain favourable loan terms and tax benefits.

Related Read

05.05.21 Facebook oversight board upholds Trump ban but calls for further review

Vance’s investigation also included an examination of hush-money payments paid to women on Trump’s behalf, and the propriety of tax write-offs the Trump Organisation claimed on millions of dollars in consulting fees it paid, including money that went to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka.

Vance’s office has not publicly said what it is investigating, citing grand jury secrecy rules, but some details have emerged during a legal battle to gain access to Trump’s tax records, which it finally obtained in February.

As part of her civil investigation, James’s office issued subpoenas to local governments in November 2019 for records pertaining to Trump’s estate north of Manhattan, Seven Springs, and a tax benefit Trump received for placing land there into a conservation trust.

James was also investigating similar issues relating to a Trump office building in New York City, a hotel in Chicago and a golf course near Los Angeles. Her office also won a series of court rulings forcing Trump’s company and a law firm it hired to turn over troves of records.

Vance’s investigation has also appeared to focus in recent weeks on the Trump Organisation’s long-time finance chief, Allen Weisselberg.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

His former daughter-in-law, Jen Weisselberg, has given investigators reams of documents as they look into how some Trump employees were compensated with apartments or school tuition.

Weisselberg was subpoenaed in James’s civil investigation and testified twice in 2020.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie