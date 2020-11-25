Trump says he has pardoned former aide Flynn who lied to FBI over Russia

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump announced today that he has pardoned former aide Michael Flynn who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

“It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon,” Trump tweeted, wishing the disgraced former national security advisor a “truly fantastic Thanksgiving!” holiday.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI over his Russian contacts. Trump, who lost his reelection bid earlier this month, is due to leave office on January 20.