How much did visits from Trump and Pence cost An Garda Síochána? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.
€184: The average cost of childcare per week in Ireland, a 3.4% increase on last year.
€279 million: The estimated cost of the tax break that Sinn Féin wants to give to all renters, according to the party’s alternative budget this year.
500: The number of affordable homes planned for South Dublin. The council is now asking members of the public to express their interest in them.
119: The age of the law that was overturned in New South Wales, Australia this week, the last remaining state where abortion was illegal, decriminalising it across the country.
€15-18 million: The cost of this year’s visits by US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to An Garda Síochána, according to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.
94: The percentage of early childhood sector workers who say they can’t make ends meet on their current income.
76: The number of breaches of food safety rules found by the FSAI in a major audit of Irish sushi producers.
19: The number of garda divisions that there now are around the country following a garda shake-up – dropping from 28.
1,180: The estimated number of people who are prematurely dying in Ireland each year due to poor air quality despite the country meeting EU air quality standards, according to a new report.
12: The number of years that Xposé, Virgin Media’s showbiz programme, was on the air before being axed this week.
€3.57bn: The amount of money that was spent on property in Dublin in the first six months of the year.
