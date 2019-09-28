This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 28 September, 2019
How much did visits from Trump and Pence cost An Garda Síochána? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The average cost of childcare per week in Ireland.

By Adam Daly Saturday 28 Sep 2019, 7:00 PM
51 minutes ago 1,378 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4827351
Trump supporters at the Stop Trump Peace Camp near Shannon Airport during the visit of President of the United States Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania to Ireland in June.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Trump supporters at the Stop Trump Peace Camp near Shannon Airport during the visit of President of the United States Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania to Ireland in June.
Trump supporters at the Stop Trump Peace Camp near Shannon Airport during the visit of President of the United States Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania to Ireland in June.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

€184: The average cost of childcare per week in Ireland, a 3.4% increase on last year. 

€279 million: The estimated cost of the tax break that Sinn Féin wants to give to all renters, according to the party’s alternative budget this year.

500: The number of affordable homes planned for South Dublin. The council is now asking members of the public to express their interest in them. 

119: The age of the law that was overturned in New South Wales, Australia this week, the last remaining state where abortion was illegal, decriminalising it across the country. 

€15-18 million: The cost of this year’s visits by US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to An Garda Síochána, according to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. 

94: The percentage of early childhood sector workers who say they can’t make ends meet on their current income.  

76: The number of breaches of food safety rules found by the FSAI in a major audit of Irish sushi producers. 

19: The number of garda divisions that there now are around the country following a garda shake-up – dropping from 28. 

1,180: The estimated number of people who are prematurely dying in Ireland each year due to poor air quality despite the country meeting EU air quality standards, according to a new report.

12: The number of years that Xposé, Virgin Media’s showbiz programme, was on the air before being axed this week

€3.57bn: The amount of money that was spent on property in Dublin in the first six months of the year. 

