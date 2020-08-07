This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 21 °C Friday 7 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Commission rejects Donald Trump’s request for early debate with Joe Biden

An independent commission said both candidates had agreed to participate in the three scheduled debates.

By Press Association Friday 7 Aug 2020, 12:55 PM
1 hour ago 5,885 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5170307
Joe Biden and Donald Trump
Image: Matt Slocum/Susan Walsh/AP via PA Images
Joe Biden and Donald Trump
Joe Biden and Donald Trump
Image: Matt Slocum/Susan Walsh/AP via PA Images

THE NONPARTISAN COMMISSION on Presidential Debates has rejected a request from the Trump campaign to either add an additional general election debate or move up the calendar for the contests.

In a letter to Trump private attorney Rudy Giuliani, his liaison to the commission, the commission wrote that it is committed to its existing schedule of three debates between Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, saying it would consider adding a fourth debate only if both sides agree to it.

Both major party nominees have agreed to participate in the three scheduled debates, the commission said.

“If the candidates were to agree that they wished to add to that schedule, the Commission would consider that request but remains committed to the schedule of debates it has planned as reflected in the attached release,” the commission wrote.

Giuliani wrote to the debate commission on Wednesday requesting that the schedule be moved up on account of expanded early and mail voting because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump’s campaign has highlighted that 16 states will have started voting by the time of the first scheduled debate on 29 September.

“There is a difference between ballots having been issued by a state and those ballots having been cast by voters, who are under no compulsion to return their ballots before the debates,” the commission responded.

“While more people will likely vote by mail in 2020, the debate schedule has been and will be highly publicised,” the commission said.

“Any voter who wishes to watch one or more debates before voting will be well aware of that opportunity.”

In a letter yesterday evening, Giuliani called on Biden to join the Trump campaign in calling for an earlier debate, and insisted that Biden appear in person at the three scheduled contests.

“We must insist on a commitment that the two candidates will definitely appear on stage, in person, whether in a television studio without an audience or elsewhere, and not through separate, online transmissions where Mr Biden could rely on notes, teleprompter, or handlers,” he said.

Biden campaign spokesman TJ Ducklo said in a statement that Biden would appear at the scheduled debates.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“As we have said for months, the commission will determine the dates and times of the debates, and Joe Biden will be there,” he said.

“Now that Donald Trump’s transparent attempt to distract from his disastrous response to the virus is over, maybe now he can focus on saving American lives and getting our economy back on track.”

Giuliani, in his initial letter, supplied a list of suggested moderators for the debates.

The commission wrote that it will “adhere to our longstanding procedure of selecting the debate moderators.

“It will do so with great care, as always, to ensure that the selected moderators are qualified and fair.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie