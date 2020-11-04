Trump campaign to request recount in Wisconsin as Biden appears to shade state

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump’s campaign team has announced that it will immediately request a recount of votes in Wisconsin after Democrat nominee Joe Biden appeared to narrowly win the key battleground state.

“There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results,” campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement.

Stepian did not provide any details about the reports he was referring to and there appears to be no evidence for the claims.

“The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so,” he added.

The statement came in the immediate aftermath of the crucial swing state’s Elections Commission Administrator revealing that all ballots had been counted.

An estimated 3.3 million people voted in Wisconsin. With more than 97% of the ballots tallied, several US news outlets were reporting that Biden was leading by around 20,000 votes, representing a margin of about 0.7%.

Election officials in Wisconsin are expected to officially declare a winner in the coming hours. If Biden does eke out a victory in the Midwest state it will make Trump’s path to retaining the White House significantly more difficult.

The US Presidential election in 2016 also resulted in a recount in Wisconsin after Green Party candidate Jill Stein challenged the results. The 10-day recount did little to change the final tally of votes, seeing Trump’s margin of victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton drop by 131 votes to 22,748.