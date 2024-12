THE RESTORED SPIRE of the 861 year-old Notre Dame cathedral is to provide a dramatic backdrop for Donald Trump’s return to the geopolitical stage, as the US president-elect makes a visit to Europe to mingle with world leaders at an official reopening ceremony in Paris today.

Trump posted on his Truth Social website shortly after accepting the invitation, saying that French President Emmanuel Macron had “done a wonderful job ensuring that Notre Dame has been restored to its full level of glory, and even more so. It will be a very special day for all!”

The visit is Trump’s first trip overseas since he won the presidential election a month ago, and could offer Macron an opportunity to play the role of mediator between Europe and the unpredictable U.S. politician, a role the French leader has relished in the past.

Macron, who has had an up-and-down relationship with Trump, has made a point of cultivating a relationship with the President-elect since he defeated Kamala Harris in the US election last month.

Macron’s office nonetheless played down the significance of the invitation, saying that other politicians who do not currently hold office had been invited as well.

Trump was invited as President-elect of a “friendly nation”, Macron’s office told reporters, adding: “This is in no way exceptional, we’ve done it before.”

The ceremony marks the reopening of France’s historic Notre Dame Cathedral for the first time since a devastating fire nearly destroyed the landmark in 2019.

The restoration is widely seen as a moment of triumph for Macron, who championed the ambitious timeline – and a welcome respite from his domestic political woes.

The packed evening ceremony is being hailed as a rare moment of unity against the backdrop of global divisions and conflicts.

President Joe Biden was invited to the ceremony but will not attend due to “scheduling conflicts”, with First lady Jill Biden set to attend to “represent America”.

Nearly 50 heads of state and government and personalities – 1,500 guests in all – will attend the reopening celebration under Notre Dame’s soaring Gothic arches, led by Archbishop Laurent Ulrich.

Trump’s visit to France comes as Macron and other European leaders are trying to cultivate Trump’s favour and persuade him to maintain support for Ukraine in its defence against Russia’s three-year invasion.

Ahead of the Notre Dame event, Macron will meet Trump and then separately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the French President’s office said.

It is not clear whether Trump will meet Zelensky. Trump has vowed to end the war in Ukraine swiftly but has not specified how he will do so, raising concerns in Kyiv about what terms may be laid out for any future negotiations.

Relations between France and the US during Trump’s first term began warmly enough but grew increasingly strained over time.

The relationship suffered after Macron criticised Trump for questioning the need for Nato and raising doubts about America’s commitment to the mutual defence pact.

On the campaign trail this year, Trump often mocked Macron, threatening to impose steep tariffs on wine and champagne bottles shipped to the US if France tries to tax American companies.

But Macron was one of the first global leaders to congratulate Trump last month after the election, posting a message to Trump on X the morning after the US President-elect secured his second term in office.

“Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity,” Macron said.

With additional reporting from Press Association.