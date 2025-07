ONE HOUR AFTER US President Donald Trump announced that he would be applying a tariff of 30% to all EU imports to the US from 1 August, he returned to his Truth Social platform to say that he is considering removing Rosie O’Donnell’s US citizenship.

O’Donnell, an American comedian, moved to Ireland earlier this year.

During an appearance on RTÉ’s Late Late Show in March, she said that she moved to Ireland from the US to “escape” Donald Trump, who she said “has it out” for her.

She described Trump as “a man with the personality of a teenage boy”.

O’Donnell had announced on social media that she had left the US to move to Ireland with her 12-year-old child in January.

She said that Trump has disliked her “for 20 years” when she spoke out against him on daytime talk show The View.

The battle lines were drawn between the pair in 2006 when O’Donnell, the former host of US daytime talk show The View, attacked Trump’s history of infidelity, to which he responded by calling her a “real loser”.

Ten years later, Trump fielded a question from moderator Megyn Kelly about his previous labelling of women as “fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals” during a Republican Primary debate ahead of the Presidential Election that year.

He responded with “only Rosie O’Donnell”, in addition to a slew of other insults directed at her including “slob” and “degenerate”.

Today, apparently in response to a TikTok video put out by O’Donnell yesterday in which she criticised the US president and the GOP, Trump took to Truth Social.

Trump wrote: “Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Truth Social Truth Social

O’Donnell responded in an Instagram post calling Trump “a dangerous old soulless man with dementia who lacks empathy compassion and basic humanity”, and said that she stands against everything that he represents.

She said that she moved to Ireland because she thinks that Trump is out to “harm our nation to serve himself”, and posted an image of a younger Donald Trump smiling alongside Jeffrey Epstein.