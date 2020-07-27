Trump's national security advisor has tested positive for Covid-19

Robert O'Brien pictured with Trump on the day Leo Varadkar visited the White House in March.

Robert O'Brien pictured with Trump on the day Leo Varadkar visited the White House in March.

THE NATIONAL SECURITY Advisor to US President Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19.

The White House confirmed that Robert O’Brien has the virus in a statement issued today.

O’Brien, who holds a key role in the Trump administration, “has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site” according to the statement.

“There is no risk of exposure to the president or the vice president [Mike Pence],” the White House added.

O’Brien is the latest person to hold the role of national security advisor under the Trump administration and is the permanent successor to John Bolton, who left the role last September.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg News, which said O’Brien came down with the virus after a family event.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A personal valet to the president and the vice president’s press secretary previously tested positive for the virus, which has now infected more than four million people in the US.

Senior White House staff and anyone who comes into close contact with the president and vice president are tested for the virus every day.