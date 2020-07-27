This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 27 July, 2020
Trump's national security advisor has tested positive for Covid-19

The White House said Robert O’Brien has been self-isolating and there is no risk to the president.

By Sean Murray Monday 27 Jul 2020, 3:03 PM
1 hour ago 9,454 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5160997
Robert O'Brien pictured with Trump on the day Leo Varadkar visited the White House in March.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Robert O'Brien pictured with Trump on the day Leo Varadkar visited the White House in March.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE NATIONAL SECURITY Advisor to US President Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19.

The White House confirmed that Robert O’Brien has the virus in a statement issued today.

O’Brien, who holds a key role in the Trump administration, “has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site” according to the statement.

“There is no risk of exposure to the president or the vice president [Mike Pence],” the White House added.

O’Brien is the latest person to hold the role of national security advisor under the Trump administration and is the permanent successor to John Bolton, who left the role last September. 

The news was first reported by Bloomberg News, which said O’Brien came down with the virus after a family event.

A personal valet to the president and the vice president’s press secretary previously tested positive for the virus, which has now infected more than four million people in the US.

Senior White House staff and anyone who comes into close contact with the president and vice president are tested for the virus every day.

