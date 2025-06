US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has urged enforcement agencies to carry out the largest deportation programme in the country’s history while describing it using the term “remigration”, a policy long championed by white nationalists and extremist groups in Europe.

Raids targeting undocumented immigrants have caused uproar due to their aggressive nature and the fact that they are being carried out by masked officers who have refused to identify themselves.

“We must expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America’s largest Cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

“These, and other such Cities, are the core of the Democrat Power Centre,” he claimed, citing debunked right-wing conspiracy theories that undocumented immigrants are voting in US elections in significant numbers.

“These Radical Left Democrats are sick of mind, hate our Country, and actually want to destroy our Inner Cities — And they are doing a good job of it!” Trump said.

Trump said he has directed his entire administration to put every “resource possible behind this effort, and reverse the tide of Mass Destruction Migration that has turned once Idyllic Towns into scenes of Third World Dystopia”.

“Our Federal Government will continue to be focused on the REMIGRATION of Aliens to the places from where they came, and preventing the admission of ANYONE who undermines the domestic tranquility of the United States,” he said.

Raids by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency in Los Angeles in particular have sparked days of mainly peaceful protests, though they have seen sporadic violence at times.

Advertisement

Trump has pounced on the violent incidents to deploy 4,000 National Guards and 700 Marines to the Democrat-led city, against the wishes of local and state authorities.

California has sued to regain control of the National Guardsmen from Trump, arguing he overstepped his authority. That suit is working its way through federal court.

‘Remigration’

Those who call for ‘remigration’ want to see non-white people expelled from Europe en masse, regardless of their citizenship, legal status or place of birth. Now the term is being used by leaders in the US.

The term ‘remigration’ has long been used in academia to describe people returning to their countries of origin voluntarily, like refugees returning to their home countries after World War II, for example.

More recently, the word has been hijacked by supporters of Identitarianism - a pan-European, ethnonationalist movement that began in France in the 2000s.

The US president’s use of the term ‘remigration’ during his election campaign last year was celebrated by those in Europe who have sought to mainstream it, including the well-known Austrian white nationalist Martin Sellner, who hailed it as a “victory”.

“Remigration has had a massive conceptual career,” Sellner wrote on X.

“Born in France, popularised in German-speaking countries, and now a buzzword from Sweden to the USA!”

Recently, the US State Department sent a plan to congress that would transform the government agency that oversees immigration into an “Office of Remigration”.