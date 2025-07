US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has touched down in Texas to assess the devastation from the state’s catastrophic flooding last week.

He has not commented on his plans to do away with the federal agency in charge of disaster relief, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and return disaster response to the states, however.

At least 120 people died and more than 170 people are missing in Texas following devastating floors on 4 July.

“It’s a horrible thing,” Mr Trump told reporters as he left the White House today.

He approved Texas’s request to extend the major disaster declaration beyond the county impacted today, making them eligible for direct financial assistance to recover and rebuild.

Thousands of homes and businesses were damaged and destroyed by the flash flooding last week.

Air Force One landed in San Antonio and Trump and his wife Melania will tour some of the hard-hit areas by air, then visit the state emergency operations centre to meet first responders and relatives of flood victims.

The president will get a briefing from officials and join by Republican Texas governor Greg Abbott and Republican senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz.

Trump has suggested that a warning system should be established for future natural disasters. He has promised repeatedly to phase out disaster relief schemes and national support teams to allow states to be responsible for emergency management.

On Tuesday, however, Trump did not mention those plans and instead praised the federal flooding response.