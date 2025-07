MORE THAN 160 people are still missing amid ongoing search and rescue efforts in Texas, after devastating floods that have so far killed 109 people.

The flash floods erupted before daybreak on Friday after massive rains sent water speeding down hills into the Guadalupe River, causing it to rise 26ft in less than an hour.

Searchers in Kerry Country have so far recovered 90 bodies.

The bodies of 30 children are among those that have been recovered in the county, which is home to several youth camps, including Camp Mystic, the century-old all-girls Christian summer camp where at least 27 campers and counsellors died.

Officials said that five campers and one counsellor have still not been found.

The flood is the deadliest from inland flooding in the US since Colorado’s Big Thompson Canyon flood on 31 July 1976 killed 144 people, with public officials now facing intensifying questions about who was in charge of monitoring the weather and warning that floodwaters were heading toward camps and homes.

Here are some images from Texas showing the impact the floods have had:

Many images taken from above depict damaged and destroyed buildings near the banks of the Guadalupe River following the flooding.

Damage is seen next to the Guadalupe River near Ingram, Texas. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The devastation spread across several hundred miles in central Texas all the way to just outside the capital of Austin.

Damage at Guadalupe Keys Resort, an RV park in Center Point, Texas. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Outside the cabins at Camp Mystic where the girls had slept, mud-splattered blankets and pillows were scattered on a grassy hill that slopes toward the river.

Campers' belongings sit outside one of Camp Mystic's cabins near the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Pink, purple and blue luggage decorated with stickers was also in the debris.

Lost items sit at a bridge as a volunteer cleans up debris in Kerrville, Texas. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Some campers had to swim out of cabin windows to safety while others held onto a rope as they made their way to higher ground.

A broken heart sign is displayed near Camp Mystic. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Volunteers have been helping people to clean up their homes and retrieve their belongings throughout the county.

Edward Jackson stands at his door as volunteers help clean up his house in Kerrville. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Volunteers have also been donating essentials for those who have lost their homes.

Sonia Govea helps to organise donations for victims of the flash flooding inside the gym at Center Point Elementary School in Center Point, Texas. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Most of the bodies of victims of the flooding have been recovered in the lowlands of Kerr County. Judge Rob Kelly, the county’s chief elected official, said the county did not have a warning system.

Search and rescue teams from Kerrville Fire Department walk past debris in Kerrville. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

State officials have warned that unaccounted for victims could still be found amid the massive piles of debris that stretch for miles.

A Virgin of Guadalupe icon is seen amongst the damaged property of a home in Hunt, Texas. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Texas governor Greg Abbott has promised that the search for victims will not stop until everyone was found.

Law enforcement officials block a road along the Guadalupe River as they load an extricated body into the back of a pickup truck in Hunt. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

With reporting from Press Association