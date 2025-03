THE WHITE HOUSE has expressed confidence in Donald Trump’s national security adviser Mike Waltz, after a fiasco that saw a journalist’s number inadvertently added to a private group chat of the most senior US officials discussing upcoming strikes on Yemen.

The National Security Council said the text chain “appears to be authentic”.

The material in the text chain “contained operational details of forthcoming strikes on Iran-backed Houthi-rebels in Yemen, including information about targets, weapons the US would be deploying, and attack sequencing”, The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg reported.

In a statement late yesterday, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said the president still has the “utmost confidence” in Waltz and the national security team.

Goldberg had said he received the Signal invitation from Mike Waltz, Trump’s national security adviser, who was also in the group chat.

Mike Waltz and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth at a senate committee earlier this year. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

It was not immediately clear if the specifics of the military operation were classified, but they often are and at the least are kept secure to protect service members and operational security.

The US has conducted air strikes against the Houthis since the militant group began targeting commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea in November 2023.

Just two hours after Goldberg received the details of the attack on March 15, the US began launching a series of air strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

The National Security Council said in a statement that it was looking into how a reporter was added to the chain in the Signal group chat, which included Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s director of national intelligence, and secretary of state Marco Rubio.

Advertisement

“The message thread that was reported appears to be authentic, and we are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain,” National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said.

Trump had earlier told reporters he was not aware of the apparent breach in protocol, and lashed the The Atlantic as “not much of a magazine”.

The leak could have been highly damaging if Goldberg had publicized details of the plan in advance, but he did not do so even after the fact.

He did, however, write that Hegseth sent information on the strikes, including on “targets, weapons the US would be deploying, and attack sequencing,” to the group chat.

“According to the lengthy Hegseth text, the first detonations in Yemen would be felt two hours hence, at 1:45 pm eastern time,” Goldberg wrote – a timeline that was borne out on the ground in Yemen.

Goldberg said he was added to the group chat two days earlier, and received messages from other top government officials designating representatives who would work on the issue.

‘Bailing out Europe again’

The group chat featured a number of the most senior Trump officials hitting out at Europe, and seeking ways to make European countries pay the US in the aftermath of the Yemen attacks.

On March 14, according to The Atlantic report, a person identified as Vance expressed doubts about carrying out the strikes, saying he hated “bailing Europe out again,” as countries there were more affected by Huthi attacks on shipping than the United States.

Group chat contributors identified as National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Hegseth both sent messages arguing only Washington had the capability to carry out the strikes, with the latter official saying he shared Vance’s “loathing of European free-loading. It’s PATHETIC.”

And a person identified as “S M” – possibly Trump advisor Stephen Miller – argued that “if the US successfully restores freedom of navigation at great cost there needs to be some further economic gain extracted in return.”

With reporting by PA