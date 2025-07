US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has said he plans to start sending letters informing trading partners of their tariff rates as soon as today, as negotiations to avoid higher US levies enter the final stretch amid the approaching deadline.

“My inclination is to send a letter out and say what tariff they’re going to be paying,” he told reporters on Thursday. “It’s just much easier.”

He added: “We’re going to be sending some letters out, starting probably tomorrow.”

His comments come days before steeper duties are set to take effect on dozens of economies – customised to each of them – ranging from Taiwan to the European Union.

The tariffs were announced in April, where Trump imposed a 10% duty on goods from almost all trading partners, with a plan to step up these rates for a select group within days.

But he swiftly paused the hikes until 9 July, allowing for trade talks to take place.

Since then, countries have been pushing to strike deals that would help them avoid the tariff rates.

US officials have signaled that there could be a flurry of trade pacts announced in the coming days.

But so far, the Trump administration has only unveiled deals with the UK and Vietnam, while Washington and China agreed to temporarily lower staggeringly high levies on each other’s products.

As his July deadline approaches, Trump has repeatedly said he plans to inform countries of US tariff rates by sending them letters.

‘The work continues’

The Republican leader had threatened to impose a 50% tariff on 9 July on the EU if it cannot secure a deal.

Negotiations, at the time, had stalled, but European leaders say there has been a positive change and remain ongoing.

The EU’s trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic was in Washington this week in an attempt to negotiate a deal. Tánaiste Simon Harris was among those last week to back a zero-tariff trade agreement.

Wrapping up a productive week of work in Washington, DC. It was good to meet with @USTradeRep @jamiesongreer, Secretary @howardlutnick, and @SecScottBessent.



Heading back to Brussels - the work continues. Our goal remains unchanged: a good and ambitious transatlantic trade deal. pic.twitter.com/kqbk1VNShI — Maroš Šefčovič🇪🇺 (@MarosSefcovic) July 4, 2025

But a deal has yet to be struck. Posting on social media late last night, Sefcovic said he was “wrapping up a productive week in Washington”.

“Heading back to Brussels – the work continues,” he wrote.

“Our goal remains unchanged: a good and ambitious transatlantic trade deal.”

Should a mutual agreement not be reached, the EU has said it will impose its countermeasures on the US on 14 July.

There are serious concerns that the US’s response to the EU’s countermeasures could impact Ireland’s lucrative aviation, pharma, drinks and agri-food industries.

With reporting from © AFP 2025