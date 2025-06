The potential US response to the EU's tariffs poses a great risk to lucrative Irish businesses. Alamy Alamy

POTENTIAL EUROPEAN TARIFFS on American-made goods and the possible impact they could have on the Irish economy are a cause of concern for the government, the cabinet will hear today.

European countermeasures, announced last month, seek to place tariffs on goods such as US-made aeroplanes, alcohol, pharmaceutical products and items in the agri-food sector.

Should a trade deal not be reached next month, the EU will implement the measures, the European Commission, the institution responsible for trade between member states and other countries, has said.

There are serious concerns that the US’s response to the EU’s countermeasures could impact Ireland’s lucrative aviation, pharma, drinks and agri-food industries.

Tánaiste and trade minister Simon Harris will update cabinet on Ireland’s position today.

In a letter to European Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič, Harris will outline the position of the Irish government. He will say that any EU countermeasures against the US should not harm European businesses.

Advertisement

The Fine Gael leader will also tell the Slovak politician that Ireland is seeking that the Commission avoid escalating economic tensions between the EU and US, at all costs, and avoid imposing the tariffs at all.

Counter tariffs should also not have a “disproportionate” impact on one country, Harris will also say. Trade negotiations between the two blocs are “advancing”, cabinet will hear this morning, as the July deadline approaches.

Should a mutual agreement not be reached, the EU has said it will impose its countermeasures on the US on 14 July.

Similarly, American President Donald Trump has said he would implement 50% on European member states if there is no deal.

Updates on special schools

Also before cabinet today, education minister Helen McEntee will tell her colleagues that 399 special classes have been sanctioned for the upcoming school year. Admissions commenced for spaces in April.

McEntee will tell cabinet that her department and the National Council of Special Education have been directed to ensure that children are accepted into new classes much earlier for the 2026/27 school year.

Junior minister for special education Michael Moynihan has given assurances that special school spaces will be made available to all students in need.

Hundreds of children with additional needs in recent years have been left without a school place or certainty of enrolment due to a shortage in the necessary spaces in the Irish education system.

Parents will be invited to notify the National Council of Special Education in October if their children will be in need of a special school place in September 2026. Places for those students will be allocated by the end of the year.