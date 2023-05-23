Director of Tuam Mother and Baby Home excavation agency to be announced later today

A DIRECTOR OF the agency to oversee the excavation and exhumation of the former mother and baby institution at Tuam, Co Galway, is set to be appointed at a Cabinet meeting today.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman, whose department oversees Mother and Baby homes, will seek approval for the appointee who will be named at the conclusion of the meeting.

Cabinet ministers approved a proposal last year to set up an independent office to oversee the exhumation of a sewage system on the site, where it is believed some 796 babies and young children were buried between 1925 and 1961.

This discovery was made by local historian Catherine Corless and her work eventually resulted in the establishment of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes.

Speaking to Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1, Corless said “it was good to hear that finally something is going to happen” after “dragging on for so long”.

The recruitment process was due to conclude in February.

Corless said: “It’s heart-breaking that it took so long to get the government to have a will to do something for them.

“It was an atrocity right from the start when I found out back in 2014 and I just couldn’t understand why something didn’t happen immediately.”

She noted that archaeologists who discovered the bones told her “within six months you must take those remains out of here”.

“So it’s five of six years later, and nothing has happened yet, but it’s good that it will happen and that was my focus all along, just to get those babies out and to give them a decent Christian burial.”

Corless added that she is hopeful that some of the remains can be identified.

“There are remarkable resources in DNA and there’s no doubt remains can be identified.

“I don’t think there’ll be any problem, as long as there are enough remains left of the child, then there shouldn’t be any problem in identifying them.”

Corless expressed hope that the process can bring “relief and closure” to the survivors and said it is a “good day that the director has been brought on the scene and that things will happen from here out”.

She added: “We’re waiting so long for this and I am informed that things will start happening shortly.

“We believe that the government has an office in Galway for the director and he or she will work from there and finally we’ll have closure.”