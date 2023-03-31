Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 31 March 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Mayo, Leinster and Manchester City all in this weekend's sporting spotlight.
# Tune in
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Plenty for fans to watch over the next few days.
1.6k
2
1 hour ago

Friday

  • 7.05am: Moana Pasifika v Highlanders, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 9.30am: Collingwood v Richmond, AFL – BT Sport 1.
  • 9.35am: Reds v Crusaders, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 1pm: Snooker Tour Championship, (later at 7pm) – ITV4.
  • 1.30pm: Valero Texas Open, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 5.45pm: Miami Open, Live ATP & WTA – Amazon Prime.
  • 7.45pm: Shelbourne v Derry City; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.45pm: Cork City v Drogheda United; Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers; St Patrick’s Athletic v UCD; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.45pm: Wexford v Treaty United; Waterford v Finn Harps; Cobh Ramblers v Bray Wanderers; Athlone Town v Galway United; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 8pm: Leicester Tigers v Edinburgh, Champions Cup Round of 16 – BT Sport 1.
  • 8pm: Bristol Bears v ASM Clermont, Challenge Cup Round of 16 – Premier Sports 1.
  • 8pm: Burnley v Sunderland, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 10.30pm: Valero Texas Open, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

damien-duff Ryan Byrne / INPHO Shelbourne boss Damien Duff. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Saturday

  • 6am: Australian Grand Prix qualifying, Formula 1 – Sky Sports F1.
  • 6.30am: GWS Giants v Carlton, AFL – BT Sport 2.
  • 7.05am: Chiefs v Blues, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 9am: St Kilda v Essendon, AFL – BT Sport 4.
  • 9.35am: Brumbies v Waratahs, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 11.30am: Brighton v Manchester United, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 12pm: The Address UCC Glanmire v DCU Mercy, Women’s Super League Final – TG4.
  • 12.30pm: Manchester City v Liverpool, Premier League – BT Sport 1.
  • 12.30pm: Preston v Blackpool, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 12.30pm: Sharks v Munster, Champions Cup Round of 16 – BT Sport 3.

peter-omahony James Crombie / INPHO Munster's Peter O'Mahony. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

  • 1pm: Snooker Tour Championship, (later at 7pm) – ITV4.
  • 1.30pm: Live Racing from Doncaster and Kempton – ITV 1.
  • 1.30pm: Valero Texas Open, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 1.45pm: MotoGP, Argentina qualifying – BT Sport 2.
  • 2.15pm: Emporium Cork Basketball v University of Galway Maree, Men’s Super League Final – TG4.
  • 3pm: Stormers v Harlequins, Champions Cup Round of 16 – BT Sport 3.
  • 3pm: Benetton Treviso v Connacht, Challenge Cup Round of 16 – epcrugby.com
  • 3pm: Arsenal v Leeds, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.
  • 3.15pm: Ireland v France, Women’s Six Nations – Virgin Media One.
  • 5pm: Sligo v Wicklow, Allianz Football League Division 4 Final – TG4.
  • 5.30pm: Leinster v Ulster, Champions Cup Round of 16 – RTÉ 2 and BT Sport 4.
  • 5.30pm: Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.
  • 5.30pm: Chelsea v Aston Villa, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 5.30pm: Scotland v Wales, Women’s Six Nations – BBC Two.
  • 5.30pm: La Rochelle v Gloucester, Champions Cup Round of 16 – BT Sport 3.
  • 5.30pm: Glasgow Warriors v Dragons, Challenge Cup Round of 16 – Premier Sports 1.
  • 5.45pm: Miami Open, Live ATP & WTA – Amazon Prime.
  • 7pm: Joshua v Franklin, Live Boxing – DAZN YouTube.
  • 7.15pm: Cavan v Fermanagh, Allianz Football League Division 3 Final – TG4.

mickey-graham Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Cavan's Mickey Graham. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

  • 7.30pm: Longford Town v Kerry, LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.45pm: Sligo Rovers v Bohemians, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 8pm: Elche v Barcelona, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
  • 8.30pm: Valero Texas Open, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 11pm: Dio Implant LA Open, LPGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.

Sunday

  • 12.30am: Miami Heat v Dallas Mavericks, NBA – Sky Sports Mix.
  • 6am: Australian Grand Prix, Formula 1 – Sky Sports F1.
  • 12pm: Ross County v Celtic, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 12.30pm: Exeter v Montpellier, Champions Cup Round of 16 – BT Sport 1 and ITV1.
  • 12.30pm: Arsenal v Manchester City, FA Women’s Super League – BBC Two.
  • 1pm: Snooker Tour Championship, (later at 7pm) – ITV4.
  • 1.45pm: Derry v Dublin, Allianz Football League Division 2 Final – TG4.
  • 2pm: West Ham v Southampton, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 3pm: England v Italy, Women’s Six Nations – BBC Two.
  • 3pm: Saracens v Ospreys, Champions Cup Round of 16 – BT Sport 1.
  • 3pm: Toulouse v Bulls, Champions Cup Round of 16 – BT Sport Extra.
  • 3.15pm: Real Madrid v Real Valladolid, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
  • 4pm: Mayo v Galway, Allianz Football League Division 1 Final – TG4.
  • 4.30pm: Newcastle United v Manchester United, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

etihad-stadium-manchester-uk-4th-mar-2023-premier-league-football-manchester-city-versus-newcastle-united-newcastle-united-manager-eddie-howe-applauds-the-visiting-supporters-at-full-time-credi Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

  • 5.30pm: MotoGP, Grand Prix of Argentina – BT Sport 2.
  • 5.30pm: Charlotte Hornets v Toronto Raptors, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.
  • 5.30pm: Miami Open, Live ATP & WTA – Amazon Prime.
  • 6pm: Valero Texas Open, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 6.45pm: Aston Villa v Chelsea, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.45pm: Paris Saint-Germain v Lyon, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 3.
  • 7.45pm: Napoli v AC Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 1.
  • 8pm: Real Madrid v Real Betis, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
  • 8.30pm: Chicago Bulls v Memphis Grizzlies, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.
  • 9.30pm: Allianz League Sunday – RTÉ 2.
  • 9.30pm: Valero Texas Open, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 11pm: Dio Implant LA Open, LPGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
The42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     