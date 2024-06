X (FORMERLY TWITTER) has announced that Likes will be private from this week on.

The move was announced via the platform’s Engineering account.

In practice, this means a number of changes to how Likes operate on the platform.

Users will still be able to see posts that they have Liked, but can no longer see the Liked posts of other users.

They will also no longer be able to see what users have liked a post. However, post authors can still view who has liked their posts.

Users will still be able to see their own Like counts, as well as other metrics, which will stay under the notifications panel.

The move is the latest in a number of high-profile changes since Elon Musk’s purchase of the platform in 2022, including the removal of verified accounts – which indicated the account belonged to a particular person or organisation – and TweetDeck – a service which allowed users to view a number of accounts and searches at once.

Both of these features have since been readded under the new X Premium tier, which allows users to pay a subscription for extra features.