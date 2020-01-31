This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 31 January, 2020
Twitter and Pinterest step up efforts to tackle voter misinformation in US elections

Twitter unveiled a new tool that will make it easier for American users to report tweets containing misleading information.

By Press Association Friday 31 Jan 2020, 8:18 AM
Image: Nick Ansell
Image: Nick Ansell

TWITTER AND PINTEREST are taking new steps to root out voting misinformation designed to suppress participation in the November US elections.

Twitter unveiled a new tool that will make it easier for American users to report tweets containing misleading information about registering to vote or casting a ballot.

The platform said the tool would be available at “key moments” throughout the election.

Meanwhile, Pinterest announced that it will remove posts that include false information about where, how and when people can register to vote or cast a ballot.

Most of the big social media platforms already prohibit deliberately misleading information about voting.

Twitter and Pinterest announced the new initiatives just before the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses on Monday.

Carlos Monje Jr, Twitter’s director of public policy and philanthropy, said in a statement: “As caucuses and primaries for the presidential election get underway, we’re building on our efforts to protect the public conversation”.

The company’s new tool has already been used in elections in India, the UK and the European Union.

Election security experts say online voter suppression remains a significant threat as foreign and domestic groups seek to polarise Americans and influence elections.

Suppression efforts are often aimed at minorities and other historically disenfranchised groups.

Examples in past elections include posts that falsely claim election day was rescheduled, or that voters can cast a ballot by text, or that they must bring special paperwork to the polls.

According to Ian Vandewalker, senior counsel at the Democracy Program at the Brennan Centre for Justice at New York University Law School, platforms need to not only remove bogus claims but also inform users that they may have been misled.

“These things happen in every election,” he said. “It will be impossible to catch everything in real time.”

Pinterest’s new policy also prohibits deliberate misinformation about the US Census.

While it already banned general misinformation, Pinterest’s efforts to date have been more focused on false claims relating to medical and consumer products.

This is the first time the company has spelled out rules on election-related misinformation.

Facebook and YouTube have already banned misinformation about voter registration and elections.

In preparation for this year’s elections, Facebook – which owns Instagram – has also barred paid advertisements that claim voting is a waste of time or otherwise discourage people from voting.

Facebook says it removed more than 45,000 posts that violated its ban on voter suppression ahead of the 2018 midterm election.

Press Association

