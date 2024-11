TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested over the discovery of a body in Gorey, Co Wexford in July.

The body of a man in his 40s was discovered on 21 July, shortly before midday.

The discovery was made at a home in the Clonattin area.

Advertisement

An investigation has since been launched and is being spearheaded by a senior investigating officer.

A man (50s) and a woman (40s) were arrested this morning as part of the ongoing investigation.

Both people were arrested under Section 7 (2) of the Criminal Law Act, 1997 – which makes it a crime for any person knowing or believing that another person committed an arrestable offence and seeks to “impede” a prosecution.

The man and woman are currently detained at garda stations in the Wexford area.

A garda spokesperson said investigations remain ongoing.