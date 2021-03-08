Two arrested after pharmacy in Cork robbed at knifepoint

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in relation to the robbery of a pharmacy in Cork city on Saturday.

The robbery occurred in Douglas at around 10pm, when a man entered the pharmacy and threatened staff with what is believed to be a knife before stealing prescription tablets.

Gardaí attended the scene after the suspect fled and carried out a search at a house in Cork city a short time later.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were arrested at the scene and tablets believed to have been stolen during the robbery were also recovered.

The two were brought to Togher and Bridewell garda stations, where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The man was later charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.

The woman has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Comments have been closed as a person has been charged.