TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Dublin city centre in the early hours of Saturday morning.

One man was arrested by PSNI in Belfast shortly before boarding a ferry. He is currently detained at a police station in Northern Ireland.

Gardaí investigating the murder had contacted the PSNI as part of their investigation.

Another man aged in his 20s was arrested by Gardaí in Dublin following searches this morning, and is detained at a station in the Dublin region.

34-year-old Quam Babatunde, an asylum seeker originally from Nigeria, died as a result of the stabbing attack, which occurred on South Anne Street at around 3am on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred after a music event in Dublin, where a small row between two groups of people is believed to have broken out.

It is believed that the row spilled out onto the street before the fatal stabbing occurred.

Quam Babatunde was found unresponsive by gardaí at the scene.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel and transferred to hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Babatunde had been living in Ballyogan accommodation centre in south Dublin while his application for international protection was being processed.