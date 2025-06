TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after a woman was allegedly falsely imprisoned in Celbridge, Co Kildare last night.

The incident occurred shortly after 10pm in the Castletown area of Celbridge, a housing estate bordering Castletown House.

Gardaí were alerted, and patrols were carried out by local officers across North Kildare and Tallaght.

Around 90 minutes later, a man and a woman were arrested in Tallaght.

Advertisement

The pair, both aged in their 30s, are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in the eastern region.

Gardaí could not confirm if a vehicle was used during the alleged false imprisonment.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination, and gardaí have appealed for witnesses.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on (01) 6667800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” a garda spokesperson said.

An investigation into the false imprisonment is ongoing.