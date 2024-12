TWO PEOPLE HAVE been charged with murder following the death of a man in Co Down on St Stephen’s Day.

Mark Dorrian was found unconscious at a block of flats in West Street, Newtownards, at approximately 01:50am.

The 50-year-old man had sustained a number of injuries, including head wounds. He later died in hospital.

Two women, aged 58 and 33, were arrested at the scene in the West Street area of the town, while a man, aged 36, was arrested in a nearby property.

The 33-year-old woman and 36-year-old man will appear at Downpatrick Magistrate’s Court on Monday 30 December, both have been charged with murder.

The third person arrested has been released unconditionally.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, who have been investigating the murder of Mark Dorrian, say they are following usual procedure and all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.