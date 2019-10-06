This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Police in Northern Ireland investigating after two children struck by car

The two children, boys aged six and 12, were crossing the Andersonstown Road.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 6 Oct 2019, 12:12 PM
POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have arrested a man after two children were knocked down in Belfast yesterday. 

The two children, boys aged six and 12, were crossing the Andersonstown Road outside Saint Agnes Church when they were struck by a white Vauxhall Insignia on Saturday evening. 

Both children sustained broken bones in their legs and are being treated in hospital. 

A man (37) was arrested at the scene and remains in custody at present. 

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision. Anyone with information who has not yet come forward is asked to contact police in the north on +44 845 600 8000. 

Conor McCrave
