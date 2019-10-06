Police in Northern Ireland investigating after two children struck by car

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have arrested a man after two children were knocked down in Belfast yesterday.

The two children, boys aged six and 12, were crossing the Andersonstown Road outside Saint Agnes Church when they were struck by a white Vauxhall Insignia on Saturday evening.

Both children sustained broken bones in their legs and are being treated in hospital.

A 37 year old man has been arrested after two boys, aged 6 and 12, were struck by car whike crossing the road outside St Agnes on the Andersonstown Rd, Belfast on Saturday evening. Both boys are being treated in hospital for broken bones. — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) October 6, 2019 Source: Police Service NI /Twitter

A man (37) was arrested at the scene and remains in custody at present.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision. Anyone with information who has not yet come forward is asked to contact police in the north on +44 845 600 8000.