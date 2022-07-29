Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Friday 29 July 2022
Two dancers hurt after giant video screen falls on to stage during concert in Hong Kong

An investigation into the incident has been opened.

By Press Association Friday 29 Jul 2022, 5:37 PM
Friday 29 Jul 2022, 5:37 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

AN INVESTIGATION HAS been opened after a giant video screen fell on to a stage and injured two dancers at a concert in Hong Kong.

Video clips from boy band Mirror’s concert on Thursday night show a massive LED screen suspended above the stage crashing down, landing on one dancer before toppling over on to another as audience members screamed in horror.

The injured performers were both taken to hospital, with one of the dancers reported to be in a “serious condition”.

Hong Kong leader John Lee said that authorities will “comprehensively investigate the incident” and review safety requirements for future performances.

He also said the government would help family members of one of the injured dancers be able to travel from Canada to Hong Kong to see him.

Concert organiser MakerVille said in a statement it was “deeply saddened” over the injuries and that it would work with authorities in the probe.

“If we find anything suspicious, or if any person or unit is involved in misconduct, we will immediately report it to the police,” the statement read.

Authorities also revealed their initial findings after inspecting the show venue — the Hong Kong Coliseum — on Friday.

The concert on Thursday was the fourth of 12 scheduled by Mirror, with tens of thousands of fans having bought tickets.

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung told reporters on Friday the government was “very concerned” about the incident and that an investigation would be conducted.

“We will do research to find out whether (the steel cable broke) due to an operational or material problem. It cannot currently be concluded at this stage,” said Mr Yeung, adding that the incident will affect “all future performances”.

Authorities will also try to determine if any safety improvements are needed at other venues for upcoming performances to minimise the chances of such an incident occurring again, he said.

Officers from the Labour Department have collected evidence from the venue and will work to determine who is responsible for the incident, Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun said.

He said all activity under the remaining suspended screens at the venue will be halted, and organisers will work with government officials to determine how best to remove them safely.

Mirror, the 12-member band, has skyrocketed in popularity in Hong Kong and been credited with the revival of Cantopop.

