TWO FILIPINO SAILORS who were arrested by gardaí on board a cargo ship have been charged with conspiracy to import drugs into Ireland.

The arrests are part of a larger investigation by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (NDOCB) and Revenue Customs Service, in the south west, and it brings to seven the number of people arrested so far.

The two men who appeared today, Hanz Panaghin (36), and Christopher Ampo (43) were arrested on Saturday on the cargo vessel anchored in the Shannon Estuary.

Both are charged that on dates between 11 and 13 January 2025 inclusive within the State they conspired with each other and with Feljon Lao, to import drugs into the State.

A Filipino interpreter was sworn in at the start of the proceedings in Tralee District Court.

Evidence of the arrest charge and caution of Hanz Pangahin was given by Detective Garda Redmond O’Leary of the NDOCB.

At Kilrush Garda Station on Sunday he arrested Hanz Pangahin for the purpose of charging him with the conspiracy charge and there was no reply after caution, the Detective said.

Det Garda Colum Tighe also of the NDOCB gave evidence that he had arrested Christopher Ampo on Sunday. Ampo has an address in the Philippines and there was no reply after caution.

The State’s application in both cases was for remand in custody to appear at Tralee District Court on Wednesday.

Judge David Waters remanded both men to Wednesday.

Five other accused have also been remanded in custody to Wednesday in Tralee to appear via video link after appearing before a special sitting of Killarney District on Friday night.

The men aged between 45 and 28 include a Serbian national with an address in Manchester, two men with addresses in Glasgow, a man from Derry in Northern Ireland and a Filipino seaman.

Four had been arrested at Meenogahane Pier, Co. Kerry in the early hours of Monday 13 January.

The fifth man who was charged was also arrested on board the cargo ship.