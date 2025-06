TWO PEOPLE HAVE been shot dead at a popular Irish bar in a Costa del Sol holiday resort in Spain.

The nationalities of the victims have not yet been confirmed.

A masked man is said to have entered Monaghans Irish Bar in Fuengirola and killed his victims in front of horrified tourists and expats enjoying a drink after the end of the Champions League final before fleeing in a getaway vehicle.

Some reports included two gunmen, although this has yet to be confirmed by police.

There are no reports yet of any arrests, although police set up roadblocks in the area after the shooting to try to catch those responsible.

Unconfirmed local reports are pointing to the crime being a possible gang-related shooting because of the way it was executed.

Last night’s murders follow the fatal shooting nearly six weeks ago of a 32-year-old British man in nearby Calahonda.

He was shot dead around 8pm on 21 April in a professional hit as he headed back to his car after finishing a football match with friends.

National Police are investigating the latest attack.

Monaghans in Fuengirola describes itself online as a place “where you can relax and spend the day enjoying great home cooked meals on a sunny terrace and watch live sporting events.”

It also bills itself as a “family friendly sports bar and restaurant located in Torreblanca, Fuengirola opposite one of the area’s most popular beaches.”