TWO MEN HAVE been arrested as part of an investigation into organised criminal activity in Louth.

Gardaí working on Operation Stratus have been investigating organised criminal activity and the sale and supply of drugs and associated money laundering in the Drogheda area.

As part of the operation, the Divisional Drug Unit conducted a search operation this morning assisted by the Armed Response Unit, Emergency Response Unit, and several detective units.

Nine locations in Drogheda were searched.

Gardaí arrested two men, both aged in their 20s.

Both of the men are being detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at stations in the Garda North Western Region. Investigations are ongoing.